Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.35

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €75.35 ($87.62) and last traded at €74.85 ($87.03), with a volume of 5231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €74.45 ($86.57).

GXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.39 ($86.50).

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -169.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.29.

Gerresheimer Company Profile (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

