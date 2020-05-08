Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher Sells 13,210 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,933,000 after buying an additional 535,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

