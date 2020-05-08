Global Investors Fundamental Acquires 5,991 Shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $14,618.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 493 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,212.78.

On Friday, May 1st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,509 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $4,134.66.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 10,036 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,097.20.

On Monday, April 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,018 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $12,093.38.

On Friday, April 24th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,132 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $16,495.08.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,414 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $8,159.46.

On Monday, April 20th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,349 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $10,437.60.

On Friday, April 17th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 2,001 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $4,842.42.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,907 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $8,868.89.

On Monday, April 13th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,907 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $8,829.82.

BKTI stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. BK Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.41.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BK Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of BK Technologies worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

