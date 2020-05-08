Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $23.60 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Glynn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,194 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 4.4% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Facebook by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $211.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.59 and a 200-day moving average of $194.03. The stock has a market cap of $602.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,400. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

