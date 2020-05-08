Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $3.90 on Friday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GORO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Wednesday.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

