Golden Leaf (CNSX:GLH) Trading 25% Higher

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:GLH)’s stock price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 383,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Golden Leaf Company Profile (CNSX:GLH)

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products. The company also research and development; ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate; ownership and leasing of capital equipment; and medical marijuana patient consulting activities.

