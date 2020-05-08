Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gray Television has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

GTN opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 580.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gray Television by 45.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $125,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

