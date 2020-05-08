Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Greenkraft Inc (OTCMKTS:GKIT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Greenkraft shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 750 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

Greenkraft, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive products for distribution companies, dealers, and others in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greenkraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenkraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.