Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.97

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and traded as low as $36.70. Greif shares last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 9,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Greif had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

Greif Company Profile (NYSE:GEF.B)

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

