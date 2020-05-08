Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $350.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

