Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

