Hardy Reed LLC Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 12,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

