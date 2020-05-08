Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,859,000. Bank OZK increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $112.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.74. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $280.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

