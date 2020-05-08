Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires 2,145 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $189.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

