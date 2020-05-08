Hartford Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

