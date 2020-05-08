Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Nomura reduced their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

