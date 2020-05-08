Hartford Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.58 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $230.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

