Harwood Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD opened at $77.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,655. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.