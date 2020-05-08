Harwood Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

