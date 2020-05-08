Harwood Advisory Group LLC Invests $44,000 in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,217 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,495,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Exelon by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,583 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,235 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $4,807,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.