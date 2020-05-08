Harwood Advisory Group LLC Invests $60,000 in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.