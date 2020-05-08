Harwood Advisory Group LLC Takes $65,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

