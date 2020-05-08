Harwood Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 79,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $192.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.34 and a 200-day moving average of $197.08. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

