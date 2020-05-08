HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,515 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in HD Supply by 639.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 163,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 81,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,354,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDS stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.14. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDS shares. Bank of America raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Longbow Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 142,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,982,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

