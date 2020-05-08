Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $26.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Helmerich & Payne traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $16.04, 209,504 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,915,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HP. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

