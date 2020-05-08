Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Trading 0.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hercules Capital traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $10.91, 791,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,223,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $7,245,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 352,671 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $3,069,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,977,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,262,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 167,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

