Highcroft Investments (LON:HCFT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $702.02

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $702.02 and traded as low as $625.00. Highcroft Investments shares last traded at $660.00, with a volume of 1,356 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $34.10 million and a PE ratio of 29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 702.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 869.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a GBX 27 ($0.36) dividend. This is a boost from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. Highcroft Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.25%.

About Highcroft Investments (LON:HCFT)

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

