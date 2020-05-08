Hoertkorn Richard Charles Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 7.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $280.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

