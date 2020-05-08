Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 5,492 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a market cap of $189.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

