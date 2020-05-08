Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 18.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 208.6% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

HD opened at $229.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.40. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

