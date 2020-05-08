Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $76,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,042,000 after acquiring an additional 101,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Home Depot stock opened at $229.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

