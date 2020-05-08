Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $229.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.40. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

