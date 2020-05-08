Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

Home Financial Bancorp stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.67. Home Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

About Home Financial Bancorp

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans.

