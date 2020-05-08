Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher Sells 104,994 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 104,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,989,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HZNP stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,644,000 after purchasing an additional 750,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,855,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,569,000 after purchasing an additional 515,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,542,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,834,000 after purchasing an additional 275,343 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,697,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

