Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 1,435.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HII opened at $173.31 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HII. Credit Suisse Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Buckingham Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.57.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.00 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

