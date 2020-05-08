IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter.

IEC Electronics stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. IEC Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Get IEC Electronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IEC shares. TheStreet cut shares of IEC Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of IEC Electronics in a report on Sunday, February 9th.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.