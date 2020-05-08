Imperial Capital Raises MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Price Target to $12.00

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) had its price target upped by Imperial Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NYSE MSGN opened at $11.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $660.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. MSG Networks has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $22.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MSG Networks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 93,725 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

