Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $99.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $89.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Incyte from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.20.

INCY stock opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $3,143,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 3.2% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

