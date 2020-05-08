Independent Research Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)

Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €27.10 ($31.51) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.70 ($35.70).

Shares of DWS opened at €29.80 ($34.65) on Tuesday. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a twelve month low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a twelve month high of €39.99 ($46.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

