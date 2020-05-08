Infrastrata (LON:INFA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Infrastrata PLC (LON:INFA)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.44. Infrastrata shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 115,428,971 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.95.

Get Infrastrata alerts:

Infrastrata (LON:INFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Infrastrata (LON:INFA)

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the development of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009. InfraStrata plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.