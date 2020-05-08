Insider Buying: AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) Insider Acquires A$135,800.00 in Stock

AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) insider Simon Moore purchased 350,000 shares of AMA Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,800.00 ($96,312.06).

Simon Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Simon Moore acquired 200,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,000.00 ($50,354.61).

On Friday, April 17th, Simon Moore bought 650,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$271,700.00 ($192,695.04).

ASX:AMA opened at A$0.44 ($0.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.58 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. AMA Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.84.

AMA Group Company Profile

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia. The company operates through Vehicle Panel Repair, Manufacturing, Distribution, Remanufacturing, and Workshop segments. It provides vehicle panel repair services, as well as automotive workshops and performance products; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories; and remanufactures and repairs motor vehicle components.

