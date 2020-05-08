Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $25,204.20 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $25,204.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at $44,550,823.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 40,416 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $1,853,477.76.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,474 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $608,351.10.

On Monday, March 23rd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $166,648.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $4,522.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 18,218 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,532.56.

On Thursday, February 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,301 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $1,523,668.81.

On Monday, February 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,276 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $1,323,770.28.

GSHD opened at $58.59 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

