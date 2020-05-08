Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Trading Up 0.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $64.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Insperity traded as high as $57.74 and last traded at $53.06, approximately 63,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 498,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

NSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 80.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after buying an additional 391,162 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 242.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after buying an additional 693,040 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 94.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 125,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.