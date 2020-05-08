Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.