International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Shares Up 25.3%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) shares shot up 25.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.94, 137,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 471% from the average session volume of 24,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of $176.32 million and a PE ratio of -47.00.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (TSE:ITH)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.