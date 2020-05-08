inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.06-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.16 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTT. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of inTEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $3.22 on Friday. inTEST has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.92.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

