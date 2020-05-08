Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Invacare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Invacare stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $224.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.25. Invacare has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invacare by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invacare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invacare by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Invacare by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Invacare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

