Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 72.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,472 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $54.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.