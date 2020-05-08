Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIM. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

IIM opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.