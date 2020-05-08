iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,053,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day moving average of $155.33. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

